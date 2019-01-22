KISS Announce KISS Kruise 9

(hennemusic) KISS have announced the ninth edition of the annual KISS Kruise. The 2019 run will set sail aboard the Norwegian Pearl from Miami, FL to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas and Falmouth, Jamaica from October 30 - November 4.

The event will see KISS continue the tradition of the Stardust Theater shows, activities with each member of the band, autograph sessions with artists from the lineup, and much more.

Last year's cruise featured appearances by Ace Frehley, Vintage Trouble and The Dead Daisies, among others; participating artists for KISS Kruise 9 will be announced at a later date. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





