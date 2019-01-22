News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

KISS Announce KISS Kruise 9

01-22-2019
KISS

(hennemusic) KISS have announced the ninth edition of the annual KISS Kruise. The 2019 run will set sail aboard the Norwegian Pearl from Miami, FL to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas and Falmouth, Jamaica from October 30 - November 4.

The event will see KISS continue the tradition of the Stardust Theater shows, activities with each member of the band, autograph sessions with artists from the lineup, and much more.

Last year's cruise featured appearances by Ace Frehley, Vintage Trouble and The Dead Daisies, among others; participating artists for KISS Kruise 9 will be announced at a later date. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


KISS Announce KISS Kruise 9

KISS To Play Rare Club Show To Launch Farewell Tour

KISS Is Half A Cover Band Says Ace

Eddie Van Halen KISS Rumor Addressed 2018 In Review

KISS Reunite With Ace Frehley For First Time In 17 Years 2018 In Review

Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace 2018 In Review

Ace Frehley Wants To Be Part Of KISS Farewell Tour 2018 In Review

Legendary KISS Artist Receives Huge Surprise At Expo 2018 In Review

Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic 2018 In Review

Paul Stanley Addresses Gene Simmons Vault Event Controversy 2018 In Review

More KISS News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Static-X Announces Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Goes Soft For Bat-Batting Incident Anniversary- Rex Brown Leaves Kill Devil Hill- more

Ozzy Grants Dying Wish Of Former Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate- Soundgarden's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online- Rival Sons Streaming New Song- more

Guns N' Roses Top Chart With Classic Song Performance- Pink Floyd Share Video From 1968 Festival Appearance- Thom Yorke To Streaming Limited Edition EP- more

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour- KISS To Play Rare Club Show To Launch Farewell Tour- Soundgarden Reunion Tops Chris Cornell Tribute Concert- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Static-X Announces Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Goes Soft For Bat-Batting Incident Anniversary

Rex Brown Leaves Kill Devil Hill

The Dave Matthews Band Announce North American Summer Tour

Pearl Jam Making Progress On New Studio Album

Temple Of The Dog's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online

KISS Announce KISS Kruise 9

Garth Brooks Reveals Fun Detail For Forthcoming Album

Blink-182 and The Used Lead Back To The Beach Lineup

Halestorm Announce North American Tour

Brant Bjork Announces New Album 'Jacoozzi'

Brothers Osborne To Rock Late Night TV

Ozzy Grants Dying Wish Of Former Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate

Soundgarden's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online

Rival Sons Streaming Brand New Song

Greta Van Fleet Rock Saturday Night Live Debut

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.