Jonny Craig 'Removed From The Band Slaves

The band Slaves announced that they were forced to part ways with frontman Jonny Craig and have recruited The Voice star Matt McAndrew to fill in for their current tour dates.

The group shared the following statement with fans, "To whom it may concern, It's with a heavy heart that we announce that Jonny Craig has been removed from the band Slaves. We all have struggles in our daily life, but for some, those struggles are personally and physically dangerous. It is no secret that Jonny has battled with addiction in his personal life, sometimes those battles won, and most recently lost. It's also unfair for a band to rely on someone who just can't rely on themselves. Addiction is a disease, and we hope Jonny gets the help that he needs. Unfortunately, Jonny chose his addiction over the band and left them high & dry while checking in for their international flight while he boarded a plane back home.

"As a band we've worked too hard to stop now. Fans that have been touched by our music, everyone that has enjoyed our songs, to anyone that has met us as a band, we will continue on with Slaves.

"Unfortunately, due to this, we are forced to cancel our Bristol, U.K. show tonight. Never fear, thankfully, our good friend Matt McAndrew (who you'd recognize from The Voice) will be filling in on all remaining England & European dates to help us in this trying time. We also have some exciting news on the future of Slaves (we think you will be excited) coming soon. To everyone, thank you for your continued support."

Craig released his own statement. He said, "First, before I say anything, I just want everyone to know how much I love and appreciate all the support I have had through these years of an amazing career.

"I am not here to make a statement addressing drama or starting any. These last few months have been super overwhelming and unfortunately I have let myself break and gone back to a dark place.

"I wanted to wait for the band to release what they were going to say so that you guys had the info you needed to make sure you can still catch them on the ETF tour dates. Every single person in the band put in a lot of work to make that set and it should be seen.

"I don't want to make this long so I'll get right to it. I relapsed and used and it is the reason I am stepping down from Slaves at this time. For the first time in my career and in my life, I will be doing what's best for me and my sobriety and health and stayed home to focus on a program and medications that will help me get back to feeling like I honestly belong out here touring and making beautiful music for each and every one of you.

"This was the right choice and I'm sorry to the band for the tight position but they have been left in at such short notice. Again, I love all of you and this isn't me quitting music. This is simply me just putting everything on pause like I should have done in the past and take a real honest and aggressive approach to my disease. Thank you all for the support and love and please respect this silence that will follow this message. Yours truly, Jonny Craig"





Related Stories

Legion Of The Damned Release Slaves Of The Southern Cross Video

Escape the Fate and Slaves Teaming Up For Fall Tour

CKY And Slaves Coheadlining Summer Tour

Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Slaves Beyond Death' Video

Slaves Frontman Jonny Craig Undergoes Multiple Surgeries

Slaves Stream New Song 'I'd Rather See Your Star Explode'

More Slaves News

Share this article



