News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Jonny Craig 'Removed From The Band Slaves

01-25-2019
Slaves

The band Slaves announced that they were forced to part ways with frontman Jonny Craig and have recruited The Voice star Matt McAndrew to fill in for their current tour dates.

The group shared the following statement with fans, "To whom it may concern, It's with a heavy heart that we announce that Jonny Craig has been removed from the band Slaves. We all have struggles in our daily life, but for some, those struggles are personally and physically dangerous. It is no secret that Jonny has battled with addiction in his personal life, sometimes those battles won, and most recently lost. It's also unfair for a band to rely on someone who just can't rely on themselves. Addiction is a disease, and we hope Jonny gets the help that he needs. Unfortunately, Jonny chose his addiction over the band and left them high & dry while checking in for their international flight while he boarded a plane back home.

"As a band we've worked too hard to stop now. Fans that have been touched by our music, everyone that has enjoyed our songs, to anyone that has met us as a band, we will continue on with Slaves.

"Unfortunately, due to this, we are forced to cancel our Bristol, U.K. show tonight. Never fear, thankfully, our good friend Matt McAndrew (who you'd recognize from The Voice) will be filling in on all remaining England & European dates to help us in this trying time. We also have some exciting news on the future of Slaves (we think you will be excited) coming soon. To everyone, thank you for your continued support."

Craig released his own statement. He said, "First, before I say anything, I just want everyone to know how much I love and appreciate all the support I have had through these years of an amazing career.

"I am not here to make a statement addressing drama or starting any. These last few months have been super overwhelming and unfortunately I have let myself break and gone back to a dark place.

"I wanted to wait for the band to release what they were going to say so that you guys had the info you needed to make sure you can still catch them on the ETF tour dates. Every single person in the band put in a lot of work to make that set and it should be seen.

"I don't want to make this long so I'll get right to it. I relapsed and used and it is the reason I am stepping down from Slaves at this time. For the first time in my career and in my life, I will be doing what's best for me and my sobriety and health and stayed home to focus on a program and medications that will help me get back to feeling like I honestly belong out here touring and making beautiful music for each and every one of you.

"This was the right choice and I'm sorry to the band for the tight position but they have been left in at such short notice. Again, I love all of you and this isn't me quitting music. This is simply me just putting everything on pause like I should have done in the past and take a real honest and aggressive approach to my disease. Thank you all for the support and love and please respect this silence that will follow this message. Yours truly, Jonny Craig"


Related Stories


Jonny Craig 'Removed From The Band Slaves

Legion Of The Damned Release Slaves Of The Southern Cross Video

Escape the Fate and Slaves Teaming Up For Fall Tour

CKY And Slaves Coheadlining Summer Tour

Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Slaves Beyond Death' Video

Slaves Frontman Jonny Craig Undergoes Multiple Surgeries

Slaves Stream New Song 'I'd Rather See Your Star Explode'

More Slaves News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Blink-182 and All Time Low Star Launch New Group- Early Iron Maiden Members Reunite For Pub Jam- Weezer Surprise Release New Album Including Black Sabbath Classic- more

Ace Frehley Prepared To Replace Tommy On KISS Farewell Tour- Jimmy Page Celebrates Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary- Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For 5 Oscars- more

Static-X Announced Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Goes Soft For Bat-Batting Incident Anniversary- Rex Brown Leaves Kill Devil Hill- more

Ozzy Grants Dying Wish Of Former Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate- Soundgarden's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online- Rival Sons Streaming New Song- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Blink-182 and All Time Low Star Launch New Group

Early Iron Maiden Members Reunite For Pub Jam

Weezer Surprise Release New Album Including Black Sabbath Classic

Jonny Craig 'Removed From The Band Slaves

Metallica's Full Chris Cornell Tribute Show Set Streaming Online

Jimi Hendrix's Electric Church Hitting The Big Screen Worldwide

Whitesnake Massively Expand 'Slide It In' For Reissues

L.A. Guns Stream First Single From New Album

Toto Streaming New Song 'Devil's Tower'

Zappa In New York Expanded For Anniversary Reissue

Singled Out: To Whom It May's Calculate

Ace Frehley Prepared To Replace Tommy On KISS Farewell Tour

Jimmy Page Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Led Zeppelin Debut With Amp

Queen Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For Five Oscars

Audioslave's Set At Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online

Gin Blossoms Release 'Mega Pawn King' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.