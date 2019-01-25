L.A. Guns Stream First Single From New Album

L.A. Guns featuring original guitarist Tracii Guns and lead singer Phil Lewis have released a brand new track and revealed plans to launch a new studio album.

The new record will be entitled "The Devil You Know", which is set to hit stores on March 29th. The first single from the album is called "Stay Away" and can be streamed here.

Tracii had this to say, "After the success of 'The Missing Peace' a lot of people requested that the next record stay on track with the more metal side of the band's music, which is my personal favorite side of the band. I drew from my typical influences of NWOBHM [New Wave Of British Heavy Metal], while still not forgetting my earlier influences of the late '60s and early '70s . I wanted to lead with the track Stay Away because it's a familiar L.A. Guns sound, but even a bit more metal. Something to get everyone's palate wet."

Phil added, "Its loaded with attitude and most of it bad. You want a love song f*** off and listen to Journey. They say write about what you know, and lord knows we've all known some evil bitches and dudes that have gone out of their way to make life difficult for us. We say unanimously from the whole band f*** you, we're going places you could only dream about. We know what it's like to be put down, poked, ridiculed...but guess what, looks like we get the last laugh. This band has always been fueled by adrenaline and anger and this record is a glimpse inside the carnival of rage that dwells deep inside our collective souls. Not much sunshine and hold tight to your lollipop...this is gonna be a fast, loud, bumpy ride!"

Tracklisting:

1. Rage

2. Stay Away

3. Loaded Bomb

4. The Devil You Know

5. Needle to the Bone

6. Going High

7. Gone Honey

8. Don't Need to Win

9. Down That Hole

10. Another Season in Hell

11. Boom (Bonus Track - CD & Digital Only)





Related Stories

L.A. Guns Joined On Stage By 14-Year-Old During Recent Show

L.A. Guns and London Quireboys Offshoot The Brutalists Announce Album

Scars On Broadway Streaming New Song 'Guns Are Loaded'

L.A. Guns Recruit Former Enuff Z'nuff Frontman

Tracii Guns Talks L.A. Guns Comeback Album

Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard Stars Lead Guest Lineup On New Album 2017 In Review

L.A. Guns Release 'The Flood's The Fault Of The Rain' Video

L.A. Guns, Warrant Lead Frontiers' Rock Holiday Bash Lineup

Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard Lead Guest Lineup On New Album

More L.A. Guns News

Share this article



