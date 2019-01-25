Metallica's Full Chris Cornell Tribute Show Set Streaming Online

(hennemusic) Metallica were among the acts that appeared at last week's all-star "I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell" concert at The Forum in Los Angeles, and footage of their full performance at the event is streaming online.



Introduced by actor, comedian and Tenacious D frontman Jack Black, Metallica bookended their four-song set with a pair of tracks from Soundgarden's 1988 debut, "Ultramega OK", opening with "All Your Lies" and closing with "Head Injury."



"I think we like the very, very first album," James Hetfield told the crowd. "The first couple...extra good. Nothing bad about the others, but... you know, just sayin'."



The middle portion of their performance saw Metallica rock two of their own classics: 1984's "For Whom The Bell Tolls" and 1986's "Master Of Puppets."



The two bands had some history together, including Metallica specifically requesting that Soundgarden join them in the lineup for the 1996 Lollapalooza tour; the two-month, 28-show series proved to the the final trek before the Seattle group disbanded early the following the year, only to reunite 13 years later. Watch the set here.

