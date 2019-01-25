|
Metallica's Full Chris Cornell Tribute Show Set Streaming Online
01-25-2019
(hennemusic) Metallica were among the acts that appeared at last week's all-star "I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell" concert at The Forum in Los Angeles, and footage of their full performance at the event is streaming online.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
