|
Toto Streaming New Song 'Devil's Tower'
01-25-2019
Toto have released a brand new lyric video for their track "Devil's Tower." The song is taken from their veteran group's definitive box set "All In".
Steve Lukather shared the following background details for the new single, which has be released at major streaming services as well as released a digital single.
"We originally recorded this track with Mike and Jeff Porcaro back in 1981 during the sessions for TOTO IV. "We never recorded a lead vocal or had lyrics for this one, so Joseph finished it up for us recently."
Check it out the video here. Fans around the world can catch the band on their 40 Trips Around The Sun Tour. See the upcoming dates below:
Toto - 2019 - 40 Trips Around The Sun Tour
Related Stories
Toto Streaming New Song 'Devil's Tower'
Toto Answering Weezer Back With Release Of Hash Pipe Cover
Toto's Steve Lukather Releasing Memoir This Fall
Toto Announce New North American 40th Anniversary Tour Dates
Kickstart Your Car With Classic Toto Hit
Toto Announce 40th Anniversary North American Tour
Toto Announce Massive Limited Edition Box Set
Toto Including Unreleased and New Tracks On Upcoming Collection
Toto Announce 40th Anniversary Tour And Album
Original Toto Singer Bobby Kimball Announces New Album