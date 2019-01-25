News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Toto Streaming New Song 'Devil's Tower'

01-25-2019
Toto

Toto have released a brand new lyric video for their track "Devil's Tower." The song is taken from their veteran group's definitive box set "All In".

Steve Lukather shared the following background details for the new single, which has be released at major streaming services as well as released a digital single.

"We originally recorded this track with Mike and Jeff Porcaro back in 1981 during the sessions for TOTO IV. "We never recorded a lead vocal or had lyrics for this one, so Joseph finished it up for us recently."

Check it out the video here. Fans around the world can catch the band on their 40 Trips Around The Sun Tour. See the upcoming dates below:

Toto - 2019 - 40 Trips Around The Sun Tour
2/14 Hiroshima, JP Bunka Gakuen HBG Hall
2/16 Kanazawa, JP Kanazawa Kagekiza
2/18 Fukoka, JP Fukuoka Shimin Kaikan
2/20 Tokyo, JP Budokan
2/21 Osaka, JP Osaka Castle Hall
2/23 Morioka-Shi, JP Morioka Iwate Kenmin Kaikan
2/25 Nagoya, JP Century Hall
2/27 Sendai, JP Sun Plaza
3/3 Jakarta, ID Java Jazz Festival
6/13 London, UK Live at Chelsea
6/15 Cork, IRL Live at the Marquee - Cork
6/18 Gavle, SE Gasklockorna
6/20 Oslo, NO OverOslo
6/21 Langesund, NO Wrightegaarden
6/22 Sarpsborg, NO Kulasparken
6/23 Aarhus, DK Ceres Arena
6/25 Sopot, PL Opera Lesna
6/27 Budapest, HU Budapest Arena
6/28 Klam Bei Grein, AT Clam Rock
6/29 Eisenstadt, AT Lovely Days
6/30 Berlin, DE Zitadelle Open Air
7/02 Munich, DE Tollwood Festival
7/03 Marostica, IT Piazza Degli Scacchi
7/04 Rome, IT Auditorium Cavea
7/05 Lucca, IT Piazza Napoleone
7/07 Albi, FR Pause Guitare
7/08 Cognac, FR Cognac Pubic Garden
7/10 Barcelona, SP L'Auditori del Forum
7/11 Nimes, FR Festival de Nimes
7/14 Gelsenkirchen, DE Gelnsenkirchen Amphitheater
7/16 Pratteln, CH Z7 Summer Nights Open Air
7/17 Fussen, DE Barockgarten
7/18 Salem, DE Schloss Open Air
7/20 Pori, FI Pori Jazz Festival


