Philip Anselmo Pays Tribute To Bruce Corbitt (Rigor Mortis - Warbeast)

Rigor Mortis and Warbeast frontman Bruce Corbitt died on Friday, January 25after a battle with esophageal cancer. Pantera icon Philip Anselmo paid tribute to the 56-year-old vocalist and friend in an online video.

Anselmo and drummer Blue Gonzalez from Phil's current band The Illegals recorded the clip ahead of the group's concert in Santiago, Chile. Anselmo said in the clip, "I have so much I can possibly say about Bruce, and I will eventually. But for right now, all I can say is I send my love to his wife, his daughter, his mother and everybody that was close to him.

"The guys in Warbeast, the guys in Rigor Mortis, all the DFW [Dallas-Fort Worth] fans, I love you so much, and I know Bruce loved you so much. I wouldn't even know Blue if it weren't for Bruce. And there's a lot to sort through and a lot to deal with.

"Over the next few days, just find it in your heart to think about Bruce and his family and his music and his impact on heavy metal and music in general. That's really all I can say right now. We love you." Watch the video here.





Related Stories

Warbeast Frontman Bruce Corbitt Returning To Stage This Weekend

Warbeast's Bruce Corbitt Shares Good News In Cancer Fight

Warbeast's Bruce Corbitt Retires From Music Due To Cancer Fight

More Bruce Corbitt News

Share this article



