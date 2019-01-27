Sublime With Rome Stream New Single

Sublime With Rome have released a brand new single called "Spiderweb". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Blessings", which is set to hit stores this summer.

Rome Ramirez had the following to say about the track, (which can be streamed here) "It's really about trying to balance all this sh*t we put on ourselves.

"Everyday... something just gets added to the pot or you're handed some bullsh*t that you got to smile through and I don't know, I just really wanted to talk about that in the song."





