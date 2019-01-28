|
Metallica Share Video From First Show Of 2019
01-28-2019
(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of the 2016 track, "Halo On Fire", from their first full live show of 2019. The January 18 stop at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK saw the band resume the latest North American leg of their WorldWired tour in support of "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" after a month-long break from the trek.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
