Rami Malek Wins Screen Actors Guild Award for Bohemian Rhapsody
01-28-2019
(hennemusic) Rami Malek was honored for his work as Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody", at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on January 27.
