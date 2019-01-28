Rami Malek Wins Screen Actors Guild Award for Bohemian Rhapsody

(hennemusic) Rami Malek was honored for his work as Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody", at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on January 27.



Malek was named Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Leading Role at the event, ahead of fellow nominees Christian Bale (Vice), Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Viggo Mortensen (Green Book) and more.



"I thank Queen and Freddie Mercury," said Malek during his acceptance speech. "I get some power from him that is about stepping up and living your best life, being exactly who you want to be, and accomplishing everything you so desire. I feel that, and he allows us all to feel that. So this is, again, for him."



"Bohemian Rhapsody" was also a finalist in the Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture category, which was awarded to "Black Panther." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Queen Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For Five Oscars

Queensryche Streaming New Song 'Dark Reverie'

Queen's Adam Lambert Made Secret Cameo In Bohemian Rhapsody

Queen Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For Seven BAFTA Awards

Queen's Brian May Streams NASA Inspired Solo Single

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Expanded For Home Video

Queen Biopic Star Opens Up About Making The Film 2018 In Review

Queen Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody Nominated For Two Awards

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Shatters Streaming Record

More Queen News

Share this article



