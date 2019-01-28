Steve Hackett To Play Full Classic Genesis Album On American Tour

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett has announced that he will be playing the seminal 1973 Genesis album "Selling England By The Pound " in its entirety during the trek.

He had this to say, "I'm thrilled to be performing the whole of my favourite Genesis album, Selling England By The Pound, which caught the attention of John Lennon in 1973. I felt that I was now playing guitar in the world's best band, and everything was opening up for us...

"Also I look forward to playing all the favorite songs from Spectral Mornings, marking its anniversary, plus new album tasters, as well as additional Genesis gems in a terrific grand slam!"

North American Dates:

9/12/2019 Riviera Theatre North Tonawanda, NY

9/13/2019 State Theatre Ithaca, NY

9/15/2019 Grand Theatre de Quebec Quebec City, Canada

9/17&18/2019 Oakville Centre for Performing Arts Oakville, Canada

9/20/2019 Danforth Music Hall Toronto, Canada

9/21&22/2019 Place des Arts Threatre Montreal, Canada

9/24//2019 Wilbur Theatre Boston, MA

9/25//2019 Beacon Theatre NYC, NY

9/26/2019 The Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT

9/27&28/2019 Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA

10/1/2019 Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead Munhall, PA

10/2/2019 Masonic Auditorium Cleveland, OH

10/3/2019 20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids,MI

10/4/2019 The Pabst Theatre Milwaukee, WI

10/5/2019 Copernicus Center Chicago, IL

10/7/2019 Pantages Theatre of Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN

10/10/2019 Moore Theatre Seattle, WA

10/11/2019 Vogue Theatre Vancouver, Canada

10/12/2019 Revolution Hall Portland, OR

10/16/2019 Fox Tucson Theatre Tucson, AZ

10/17/2019 The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ

10/18/2019 Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles, CA

10/19/2019 Crest Theatre Sacramento, CA

10/20/2019 Fox Theater Oakland, CA





