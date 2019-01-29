News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Classic Foreigner Concert Film Coming To DVD and Blu-Ray

01-29-2019
Foreigner

Eagle Vision have announced that they will be releasing the concert film, "Foreigner Live At The Rainbow '78," on March 15 on DVD, Blu-Ray and digitally.

The film was captured during the band's sold out show at the Rainbow Theatre in London on April 27, 1978 and the new released will feature footage restored from the original film reels, remixed and remastered.

"1978 was an absolutely magical time for the band," remembers guitarist Mick Jones, "and to come back over to the UK to play a headline show at the legendary Rainbow really was a dream come true. The audience was amazing that night. We couldn't have wished for a better show."

Tracklisting
01. Long, Long Way From Home
02. I Need You
03. Woman Oh Woman
04. Hot Blooded
05. The Damage Is Done
06. Cold As Ice
07. Starrider
08. Double Vision
09. Feels Like The First Time
10. Fool For You Anyway
11. At War With The World
12. Headknocker


