Classic Foreigner Concert Film Coming To DVD and Blu-Ray

Eagle Vision have announced that they will be releasing the concert film, "Foreigner Live At The Rainbow '78," on March 15 on DVD, Blu-Ray and digitally.

The film was captured during the band's sold out show at the Rainbow Theatre in London on April 27, 1978 and the new released will feature footage restored from the original film reels, remixed and remastered.

"1978 was an absolutely magical time for the band," remembers guitarist Mick Jones, "and to come back over to the UK to play a headline show at the legendary Rainbow really was a dream come true. The audience was amazing that night. We couldn't have wished for a better show."

Tracklisting

01. Long, Long Way From Home

02. I Need You

03. Woman Oh Woman

04. Hot Blooded

05. The Damage Is Done

06. Cold As Ice

07. Starrider

08. Double Vision

09. Feels Like The First Time

10. Fool For You Anyway

11. At War With The World

12. Headknocker





