Deer Tick Release 'Bluesboy' Video

Deer Tick have released a "guerilla-style" music video for their new song "Bluesboy". The track comes from their compilation album, 'Mayonnaise', which is set to hit stores this Friday February 1st.

The new clip was edited using mostly fan cell phone footage from a recent Providence basement show, according to the announcement and includes several Easter Eggs from throughout Deer Tick history sprinkled into the video.

The band had this to say, "We collaborated with our long-time road manager and jack of many trades Tuyet Nguyen to bring you a modern rock and roll performance music video. Filmed in the Providence house concert location, Headquarters, we invited some friends and associates to party with us for the afternoon. A big thank you to Headquarters and everyone involved!" Watch the video here.





