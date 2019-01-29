Tremonti Release 'Throw Them To The Lions' Video

Tremonti have released a music video for their track "Throw Them To The Lions." The song is the new single from their latest album "A Dying Machine".

The band, led by Creed and Alter Bridge star Mark Tremonti, filmed the new promotional clip during a sold out show in the UK. Watch the online stream here.

The track comes as the band prepared to hit the road with Sevendust on Friday for a U.S. tour that will be kicking off in Houston, TX and concluding on March 3rd in San Antonio.





