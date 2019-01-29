Vinnie Vincent's Comeback Concerts Canceled

Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent has reportedly canceled his comeback shows in Nashville next month, after previously rescheduling their concerts.

Operators of the vinnievincentlive.com website posted the following notice to fans: "Mr. Vincent has sent a notification letter to the promoter that he will not be performing the concerts scheduled for Feb 8th and 9th, 2019 in Nashville, TN.

"While we cannot discuss the terms of the contract due to a confidentiality clause within the contract, we are shocked at this development, and it is, unfortunately, beyond our control. The matter has been turned over to our attorney.

"As they say, it's 'now in the hands of the lawyers,' and we will update you as we can. Please check back regularly, as this site will be the only source for official updates. In the meantime, every ticket and meet & greet order will be automatically refunded in full, and you will receive a confirmation email of your refund, before or by February 10, 2019.

"We want to thank everyone who worked so diligently and tried so hard to make these shows happen. A lot of really good people were involved and tried to make these shows a reality for the fans." The noticed ended with a contact from for fans that have questions here.





Related Stories

Vinnie Vincent Singer Pulls Out Of Comeback Shows 2018 In Review

Vinnie Vincent Does Rare Interview and Teases Tour 2018 In Review

Vinnie Vincent Singer Pulls Out Of Comeback Shows

Vinnie Vincent Postpones Comeback Concerts

Vinnie Vincent Part Of KISS Kruise Pre-Party

KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Adds 'Full Shred' Set To Comeback Show

KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Announces First Show In 30 Years

Glenn Hughes Not A Fan Of Millennials Mindset, Guns N' Roses Star Jams with Steel Panther, Vinnie Vincent Invasion Member Speaks Out, more

Ex KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent Had No Idea About Documentary

More Vinnie Vincent News

Share this article



