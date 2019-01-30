|
Failure and Swervedriver Announce North American Tour
Failure have announced that they will be launching a North American tour this spring in support of their latest album "In The Future Your Body Will Be The Furthest Thing From Your Mind."
They have recruited Swervedriver to join them on the trek and Kellii Scott had this to say, "This is a tour that has made sense to me for over two decades. Failure and Swervedriver are both distinctive bands born in the '90s who continue to prove that you don't have to lose muscle to transmit atmosphere and you don't have to stop writing songs to have a unique sound. Anyone who enjoys powerful live shows will love this."
Ken Andrews shared, "Beyond excited to play the new material live. I feel, as all artists should, this new album is our best work to date, pushing our sound into challenging new spaces. If early rehearsals are any indication of what's to come, I think our fans are going to be very pleased."
Failure tour dates:
