Failure and Swervedriver Announce North American Tour Failure have announced that they will be launching a North American tour this spring in support of their latest album "In The Future Your Body Will Be The Furthest Thing From Your Mind." They have recruited Swervedriver to join them on the trek and Kellii Scott had this to say, "This is a tour that has made sense to me for over two decades. Failure and Swervedriver are both distinctive bands born in the '90s who continue to prove that you don't have to lose muscle to transmit atmosphere and you don't have to stop writing songs to have a unique sound. Anyone who enjoys powerful live shows will love this." Ken Andrews shared, "Beyond excited to play the new material live. I feel, as all artists should, this new album is our best work to date, pushing our sound into challenging new spaces. If early rehearsals are any indication of what's to come, I think our fans are going to be very pleased." Failure tour dates:

March 11 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom *

March 13 Dallas, TX House of Blues

March 14 Houston, TX Warehouse Live

March 16 New Orleans, LA Republic

March 17 Nashville, TN Basement East

March 19 Orlando, FL Plaza Live

March 20 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

March 21 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre

March 23 Pittsburgh, PA Spirit Hall

March 24 Philadelphia, PA TLA

March 25 Virginia Beach, VA Elevation 27

March 27 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

March 28 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

March 29 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

April 1 Toronto, ON PHX

April 2 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

April 3 Detroit, MI Majestic

April 5 Chicago, IL House of Blues

April 7 Milwaukee, WI The Rave II

April 9 Minneapolis, MN Varsity

April 11 Lincoln, NE Bourbon

April 12 Lawrence, KS Liberty Hall

April 14 Denver, CO Oriental

April 15 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

April 17 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

April 19 Seattle, WA El Corazon

April 22 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

April 23 San Francisco, CA Fillmore

April 24 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda

*-Failure solo

Failure and Swervedriver Announce North American Tour


