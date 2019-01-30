News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Failure and Swervedriver Announce North American Tour

01-30-2019
Failure

Failure have announced that they will be launching a North American tour this spring in support of their latest album "In The Future Your Body Will Be The Furthest Thing From Your Mind."

They have recruited Swervedriver to join them on the trek and Kellii Scott had this to say, "This is a tour that has made sense to me for over two decades. Failure and Swervedriver are both distinctive bands born in the '90s who continue to prove that you don't have to lose muscle to transmit atmosphere and you don't have to stop writing songs to have a unique sound. Anyone who enjoys powerful live shows will love this."

Ken Andrews shared, "Beyond excited to play the new material live. I feel, as all artists should, this new album is our best work to date, pushing our sound into challenging new spaces. If early rehearsals are any indication of what's to come, I think our fans are going to be very pleased."

Failure tour dates:
March 11 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom *
March 13 Dallas, TX House of Blues
March 14 Houston, TX Warehouse Live
March 16 New Orleans, LA Republic
March 17 Nashville, TN Basement East
March 19 Orlando, FL Plaza Live
March 20 Atlanta, GA Masquerade
March 21 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre
March 23 Pittsburgh, PA Spirit Hall
March 24 Philadelphia, PA TLA
March 25 Virginia Beach, VA Elevation 27
March 27 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
March 28 Washington, DC 9:30 Club
March 29 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw
April 1 Toronto, ON PHX
April 2 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
April 3 Detroit, MI Majestic
April 5 Chicago, IL House of Blues
April 7 Milwaukee, WI The Rave II
April 9 Minneapolis, MN Varsity
April 11 Lincoln, NE Bourbon
April 12 Lawrence, KS Liberty Hall
April 14 Denver, CO Oriental
April 15 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge
April 17 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom
April 19 Seattle, WA El Corazon
April 22 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades
April 23 San Francisco, CA Fillmore
April 24 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda
*-Failure solo


Failure and Swervedriver Announce North American Tour

Neil Young Blames Record Label Greed For Pono Failure

Neil Young Blames Record Label Greed For Pono Failure

More Failure News

