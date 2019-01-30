Singled Out: Keith Eric's Crazy Runs Deep

Country rockers Keith Eric recently released his new single 'Crazy Runs Deep' and to celebrate we asked him to share the story behind the track. Here is the story:

The song shows the extremes a spurned romance can take when love gets confused with obsession. The soulful vocal performance captures the desperation of a prey to a predator, "This endless hunt won't let me sleep," a metaphor that inspired the song. Eric explains, "I wrote this song with my co-writer Terence Burke. We started discussing relationships and how hard it can be to break ties and how crazy people can get at the bitter end..on both ends...when there's nothing left to lose."

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!





