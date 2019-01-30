News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Who Announce One-Off Show Featuring Eddie Vedder

01-30-2019
The Who

(hennemusic) The Who have announced a July 6 show at London's Wembley Stadium where they'll be joined by a lineup that includes Eddie Vedder, the Kaiser Chiefs, and more to be announced.

It's the first UK date of the band's Moving On! symphonic tour, which sees surviving members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend joined by a local symphony orchestra each night as they roll out the classics and, maybe, new material when they release their first studio album since 2006's "Endless Wire" later this year.

"Be aware Who fans!," says Daltrey. "Just because it's The Who with an orchestra, in no way will it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music. This will be full throttle Who with horns and bells on."

A lifelong Who fan, Vedder has performed with the duo several times through the years. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


