Tim Bowness Launches Podcast Series and Releases Video

Tim Bowness has launched a new podcast series to discuss the music on his forthcoming solo album, "Flowers At The Scene," which is set to be released on March 1st.

The first episode in the series can be streamed here and Tim has also released a music video for the track "I Go Deeper" which can be seen here.

He had this to say about the song, : "This was one of the last tracks written for the album. I co-wrote it last Summer with Italian musician Stefano Panunzi for use in a film. The original is in the more romantic tradition of no-man (and Porcupine Tree at its most lush), but I heard something very different in the piece so set about accentuating the differences between the sections and completely changing the instrumentation. Colin Edwin and Tom Atherton make for a formidable rhythm section on this and the soaring guitar solo by Brian Hulse is also a highlight for me."





