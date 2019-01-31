A Place To Bury Strangers Stream New Song 'Chrome Shadow'

A Place To Bury Strangers are streaming a brand new track called 'Chrome Shadow', which comes from their forthcoming Fuzz Club Session album. We were sent the following details:

Whilst in London at the end of a European tour in support of Pinned, the band spent the day at Lovebuzz Studio in South London to lay down a Fuzz Club Session, due for release February 15th as a vinyl exclusive alongside a collection of videos which will be released online. Raw, punishing and unpredictable, the LP - recorded live in one take - perfectly captures the APTBS ethos through-and-through and sees the unwavering intensity of their live show committed to wax like never before.

"It's good to record at the very end of the tour," reflects Oliver Ackermann, the band's vocalist/guitarist and founding member: "You've been playing these songs all tour and there's a certain point when you kind of get tired of them so you have to reinvent what they mean and what happens in them. I feel like that always pushes things to the next level. It's exciting." Some songs on the session may date back a decade but, true to the APTBS way, they're totally reconfigured and pushed to their very limits. Spanning their lengthy back-catalogue, there are two tracks from Pinned ('Never Coming Back' and 'Punch Back'), one from 2015's Transfixiation ('We've Come So Far'), one from 2012's Onwards To The Wall ('Drill It Up'), another from their 2007 S/T album ('Ocean') and a previously unreleased track ('Chrome Shadow'). Check out the new track here.





