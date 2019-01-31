News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Motley Crue Go Nuts For Super Bowl Ad

01-31-2019
Motley Crue

(hennemusic) The 1989 Motley Crue classic, "Kickstart My Heart", provides the soundtrack to a Super Bowl ad for Planters nuts. The "Dr. Feelgood" hit is one of two tunes featured in the commercial which, Ad Age reports, stars Charlie Sheen and retired MLB legend Alex Rodriguez.

Titled "Crunch Time", the ad sees Mr. Peanut on his way to a "nut-mergency" behind the wheel of the Planters Nutmobile. The brand's first Super Bowl ad since 2008 will be broadcast during the second quarter of the February 3 game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Planters will give prizes away via the @MrPeanut Twitter handle on Sunday including signed Rodriguez memorabilia, a solid gold peanut, and the chance to have Mr. Peanut as a personal chauffeur in the Nutmobile for a week.

A few weeks ago, Motley Crue posted a cryptic message that appears to tease a commercial for the band during the Super Bowl 53 broadcast; it is anticipated that will promote the March 22 premiere of the group's Netflix biopic, "The Dirt", based on their 2001 memoir of the same name. Watch the commerical here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Motley Crue Go Nuts For Super Bowl Ad

