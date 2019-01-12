Ann Wilson Of Heart Streams Chris Cornell Tribute Video

The tune was the fourth single from Audioslave's 2002 self-titled debut, which peaked at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 3 million copies in the country.

"The song is strong, confident and spiritual," Wilson explains. "It's about a person who refuses to be tied down to the mundane, who is constantly looking for freedom and independence on a more universal scale, not just ordinary everyday reality. It was the cry of a soul, and it's a beautiful song.

"Chris and I were friends; we had a lot in common, we were both outsiders in a way. He left us with amazing music." Watch the video - here.