Ann Wilson Of Heart Streams Chris Cornell Tribute Video (Week in Review)
Ann Wilson Of Heart Streams Chris Cornell Tribute Video was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Heart vocalist Ann Wilson is streaming a newly-released video for her tribute to the late Chris Cornell with her take on Audioslave's "I Am The Highway", from her covers album "Immortal." The tune was the fourth single from Audioslave's 2002 self-titled debut, which peaked at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 3 million copies in the country. "The song is strong, confident and spiritual," Wilson explains. "It's about a person who refuses to be tied down to the mundane, who is constantly looking for freedom and independence on a more universal scale, not just ordinary everyday reality. It was the cry of a soul, and it's a beautiful song. "Chris and I were friends; we had a lot in common, we were both outsiders in a way. He left us with amazing music." Watch the video - here.
