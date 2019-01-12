Metallica Share Live Videos For Kill 'Em All Classics

In September, the band rocked "The Four Horsemen" in Winnipeg, MB and "Seek & Destroy" in San Francisco, CA; "Motorbreath" in Milwaukee, WI in mid-October; and "Whiplash" in Pittsburgh, PA and Sacramento, CA before wrapping up their live schedule for the year in early December.

"Kill 'Em All" didn't arrive on the US Billboard 200 chart until three years after its release, where it peaked at No. 66 on its way to eventually selling 3 million copies Stateside.

Metallica are sharing the newly-released clips as they enjoy a month-long break from the trek in support of 2016's "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct." Watch the videos - here.