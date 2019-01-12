News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Motley Crue Hint At Super Bowl Commercial (Week in Review)

Motley Crue

Motley Crue Hint At Super Bowl Commercial was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Motley Crue have posted a cryptic message on social media that appears to tease a commercial for the band during next month's broadcast of Super Bowl 53.

The group tweeted out a series of three emojis and "02.03.19 #ad", which syncs up with the February 3 NFL championship event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

As the Super Bowl lands about six weeks ahead of the March 22 premiere of Motley Crue's Netflix biopic, "The Dirt", based on their 2001 memoir of the same name it's possible that a commercial will deliver the first preview for the project during one of the most-watched US broadcasts of the year.

Directed by Jeff Tremaine, the film features Daniel Webber as singer Vince Neil, Douglas Booth as bassist Nikki Sixx, rapper Machine Gun Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee, and Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars. See the teaser - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Motley Crue News

