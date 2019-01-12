Motley Crue Hint At Super Bowl Commercial

The group tweeted out a series of three emojis and "02.03.19 #ad", which syncs up with the February 3 NFL championship event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

As the Super Bowl lands about six weeks ahead of the March 22 premiere of Motley Crue's Netflix biopic, "The Dirt", based on their 2001 memoir of the same name it's possible that a commercial will deliver the first preview for the project during one of the most-watched US broadcasts of the year.

Directed by Jeff Tremaine, the film features Daniel Webber as singer Vince Neil, Douglas Booth as bassist Nikki Sixx, rapper Machine Gun Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee, and Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars. See the teaser - here.