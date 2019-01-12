News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Neil Young's Ragged Glory Expanded For Reissue (Week in Review)

.
Neil Young

Neil Young's Ragged Glory Expanded For Reissue was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Neil Young has revealed plans to release an expanded reissue of "Ragged Glory", his 1990 album with Crazy Horse. According to a post on the Neil Young Archives site, engineer John Hanlon reviewed the project's recently rediscovered tapes and unearthed a number of unused songs from the original recording sessions.

"Listening to these tracks is a real head scratcher," reads the note on NYA. "They are equal to anything on the existing record, maybe better. Possibly, the thought at the time was to have a single album and not include the songs from the last half of the unique 'set oriented' recording sessions.

"The band played a set of songs twice a day at Plywood Analog for a couple of weeks, then went back, listened and chose best tracks after the two weeks were up. ... The same tracks were never repeated in a recording set, played only once as [a] set. ... No repeats. This approach took 'analysis' out of the game during the sessions, allowing the Horse not to think; thinking is deadly for the Horse," adding, "after the songs were played enough so that the band was sure they must have the takes, the Horse, having a great time, kept playing other songs."

The extra sessions resulted in "38 minutes of Crazy Horse classics, mostly undiscovered and unheard before." - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Neil Young News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Neil Young's Ragged Glory Expanded For Reissue

Neil Young Announces Big M Theater Tour

Neil Young Streams Track From Upcoming 'Songs For Judy' Release

Neil Young To Release Archival 1976 Acoustic Live Album Songs For Judy

Neil Young Reportedly Marries Daryl Hannah

Neil Young Streams Detroit Concert Webcast

Neil Young and John Mellencamp Lead Farm Aid 2018 Lineup

Neil Young Archives Website To Be Expanded

Neil Young Announce Solo Acoustic Theatre Dates

Video From Neil Young and Crazy Horse 1st Reunion Show Goes Online

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Streams Chester Bennington Collaboration- Rush Members To Make Special Appearance- Unreleased David Bowie Tracks In New Collection- more

Tool Complete Recording Of Long Awaited New Album- High On Fire Cancel Tour Over Medical Emergency- Van Halen In The Studio For 1984 Anniversary- more

New Axl Rose Song Streaming Online- Legendary Foreigner Singer Lou Gramm Plays Final Show- KISS Is Half A Cover Band Says Ace- Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic- more

AC/DC Star Addresses Rumors- Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music-Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne- more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Streams Chester Bennington Collaboration

Rush Members To Make Special Appearance

Unreleased David Bowie Tracks In New Collection

Def Leppard Announce Summer Tour Dates

Avenged Sevenfold's M Shadows Guests On John Dolmayan Album

Aerosmith To Rock Steven Tyler's Grammy Awards Viewing Party

Tedeschi Trucks Band Streaming New Song 'Hard Case'

Queen Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For Seven BAFTA Awards

Behemoth Release Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica Video

Blues Music Awards Nominees Announced

Tool Complete Recording Of Long Awaited New Album

High On Fire Cancel Tour Over Medical Emergency

Van Halen In The Studio For 1984 Anniversary

Queen's Brian May Streams NASA Inspired Solo Single

Pink Floyd Stream Rare Video Of 1968 TV Performance

Metallica Share Videos For Ride The Lightning Classics

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.