"Listening to these tracks is a real head scratcher," reads the note on NYA. "They are equal to anything on the existing record, maybe better. Possibly, the thought at the time was to have a single album and not include the songs from the last half of the unique 'set oriented' recording sessions.

"The band played a set of songs twice a day at Plywood Analog for a couple of weeks, then went back, listened and chose best tracks after the two weeks were up. ... The same tracks were never repeated in a recording set, played only once as [a] set. ... No repeats. This approach took 'analysis' out of the game during the sessions, allowing the Horse not to think; thinking is deadly for the Horse," adding, "after the songs were played enough so that the band was sure they must have the takes, the Horse, having a great time, kept playing other songs."

The extra sessions resulted in "38 minutes of Crazy Horse classics, mostly undiscovered and unheard before." - here.