New Axl Rose Song Streaming Online

The Boomerang network confirmed Rose's involvement in the animated series with the video's release, following weeks of speculation about the rocker's participation.

While no details about the possible release of "Rock The Rock" have been confirmed to date, the tune marks Rose's first new song since Guns N' Roses issued their sixth album, "Chinese Democracy", in 2008.

Following the completion of the Not In This Lifetime reunion tour last month, GNR guitarist Richard Fortus revealed that new music from the band could surface within the next year.

"We are going to try to do another record and get it out soon," Fortus told KSHE 95 St. Louis, MO, suggesting that new material "will happen faster than you think," with a new song possibly issued before the end of 2019…"It could definitely happen." - here.