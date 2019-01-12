No Quarter To Bring Led Zeppelin Fans Good Times In 2019 (Week in Review)

. No Quarter To Bring Led Zeppelin Fans Good Times In 2019 was a top story on Monday: Led Zeppelin tribute band No Quarter have announced that they will be kicking off 2019 with the "Good Times In 2019" Northeast Tour. The trek will begin on Friday, January 18th in Milford, CT at the Milford Performance Center. The next stop is on the 19th at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing in Patchogue, NY. The group will then travel to Pittsburgh where they will rock the Hard Rock Cafe on January 26th. New York City's City Winery is booked for the 29th and the band will wrap things up with a Hurricane Florence Benefit Show in Wilmington, NC at the Wilson Center on February 2nd. - here. More No Quarter News Share this article

Related Stories



No Quarter To Bring Led Zeppelin Fans Good Times In 2019