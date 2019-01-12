News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Original Iron Maiden Lineup Reunites After Four Decades (Week in Review)

.
Iron Maiden

Original Iron Maiden Lineup Reunites After Four Decades was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Most of the members of the original Iron Maiden lineup reunited recently for the first time in more than four decades. Band founder and bassist Steve Harris reconnected with the group's first singer, Paul Mario Day, and guitarists Dave Sullivan and Terry Rance; missing from the photo opportunity was drummer Ron "Rebel" Matthews.

"The gang almost all together since 1976, or thereabouts," posted Day on Facebook alongside a photo of the lineup. "I cannot begin to tell you how good it feels. Tonight will burned in my memory for life. I may say more later after I process this evening."

Harris formed Iron Maiden on Christmas Day in 1975 after leaving his former group, Smiler; the band rehearsed for months before making their official live debut in May of 1976.

The first member to exit Iron Maiden, Day was replaced by Dennis Wilcock, while Sullivan and Rance were gone before the end of the year as Harris temporarily disbanded the project, only to restart it with new addition Dave Murray on guitar. Read more and see the social media posts - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Iron Maiden News

