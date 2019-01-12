News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Pearl Jam Cover Buffalo Tom Classic At Fenway Park (Week in Review)

.
Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam Cover Buffalo Tom Classic At Fenway Park was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Pearl Jam streamed video of a performance of the 1992 Buffalo Tom classic, "Taillights Fade", from a pair of shows at Boston's Fenway Park in early September, as part of their #12DaysOfPJ series.

The band were joined by Buffalo Tom guitarist/vocalist Bill Janovitz for the track from the group's third album, "Let Me Come Over", during both appearances at the legendary Boston ballpark as part of their summer US stadium series.

The pair of Fenway Park dates saw Pearl Jam play before a combined total of 71,694 fans, while earning $6.7 million in box office revenue, according to Billboard. Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Pearl Jam News

