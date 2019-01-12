Houser has teamed up with NPR to stream the new album in full ahead of its official launch this Friday as part of the network's popular Music First Listen series. Check it out here.

Houser also announced that he will perform his favorite song from the album, "No Stone Unturned" during an appearance on Good Morning America on release day (1/11).

"Magnolia has been my beacon of light and restored my spirit and my truth," said Houser. "It's also the most daring and honest piece of work I've made in my life."