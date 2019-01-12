News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Seattle Post Office Renamed In Honor Of Jimi Hendrix (Week in Review)

Jimi Hendrix

Seattle Post Office Renamed In Honor Of Jimi Hendrix was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Washington state officials have renamed a Seattle-area post office in honor of Jimi Hendrix. The Seattle Times reports Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell supported a bill brought by Rep. Adam Smith - which was passed unanimously - to rename the Renton Highlands Post Office the James Marshall "Jimi" Hendrix Post Office.

"I am honored to join in paying tribute to rock and roll icon and Seattle native Jimi Hendrix with the renaming of the Renton Highlands Post Office as the James Marshall 'Jimi' Hendrix Post Office Building," Smith said in a statement. "This designation will further celebrate Hendrix's deep connection to the Puget Sound region and help ensure that his creative legacy will be remembered by our community and inspire future generations."

The Renton post office is less than a mile from the Jimi Hendrix Memorial in the Greenwood Memorial Park cemetery, where the guitar hero is buried.

"His legendary artistic genius chartered new territory within world music," said Northwest African American Museum Director LaNesha DeBardelaben in a statement supporting the bill. "While his reach was international in scope, his roots trace back to Seattle and we are proud to richly celebrate his legacy as part of his hometown community." - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

