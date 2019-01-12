Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell 2002 Solo Album To See Vinyl Debut

The rocker's second studio set presents his original, double-album vision of the "Degradation Trip" record, of which a condensed version was originally issued six months earlier.

Co-produced by Cantrell and Jeff Tomei, the guitarist recorded the project during an extended, years-long hiatus by the Seattle band as lead singer Layne Staley battled with drug addiction issues.

The guitarist teamed up with Ozzy Osbourne/Black Label Society bassist - and future Metallica member - Robert Trujillo, and Faith No More drummer Mike Bordin on the record, which was released two months after Staley's passing from an overdose on the same day as Nirvana's Kurt Cobain committed suicide.