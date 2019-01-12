Farewell To Fear Release 'Your Cure' Video (Week in Review)

Farewell To Fear Release 'Your Cure' Video was a top story on Wednesday: Ahead of their upcoming U.S. winter tour with Flaw, Farewell To Fear have released a brand new music video for their latest single, "Your Cure." The band had this to say, The meaning behind the name: fear impedes all areas of our lives', it holds us back from fostering fruitful relationships, financial freedom or simply risking it all to live out the life of your dreams. "The day you say 'Farewell to Fear' is the day you realize that you are free from any obstacle holding you back from living the life you were meant to live." Watch the video - here.

