Foreigner Revisit Classic Hit For Shriners (Week in Review)

.
Foreigner

Foreigner Revisit Classic Hit For Shriners was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Foreigner are donating all proceeds from a newly-recorded version of their 1984 hit, "I Want To Know What Love Is", to Shriners Hospitals For Children.

The song and new streaming video for the tune - featuring patients from the organization - will be included in the February 15 release of a new album, "Foreigner Live In Concert."

The lead single from "Agent Provocateur", "I Want To Know What Love Is" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and in at least 6 other countries upon its original release.

"There is a spiritual undertone to 'I Want To Know What Love Is,'" explains songwriter and guitarist Mick Jones, "and when you apply the lyrics to a cause like Shriners Hospitals for Children, it brings a whole new meaning to the song."

"Foreigner has been involved with Shriners Hospitals for ten years, and we've been looking for a way to make a more meaningful impact," adds singer Kelly Hansen. "The lyrics of this song really speak to the qualities we've observed in the children here at Shriners Hospitals. The kids show this amazing resilience and happiness that really makes one think how powerful love is."

"It's hard to put a dollar amount on the value of this gift, but this is truly a monumental donation in our mind," says Shriners Hospitals for Children Executive Vice-President John McCabe. "Participating in the music video will be an invaluable experience for our patients. The fact that sales proceeds from the download of this song will go to Shriners Hospitals for Children is a wonderful bonus." Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

