News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Megadeth Expand Album Reissue Series (Week in Review)

.
Megadeth

Megadeth Expand Album Reissue Series was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Megadeth will expand their ongoing reissue series next month with a pair of albums from the early 2000s. The band's ninth record, 2001's "The World Needs A Hero", and its follow-up, 2004's "The System Has Failed", will each include bonus material when they are released on February 15.

"The World Needs A Hero" was notable for being the band's last album with original bassist David Ellefson until his 2010 return to the lineup, while also marking the last of two records to feature drummer Jimmy DeGrasso and the only one to feature Al Pitrelli on lead guitar.

The set - which peaked at No. 16 on the US Billboard 200 while failing to achieve gold status in the country - has been newly-remastered by Ted Jensen (Guns N" Roses, Mastodon) and includes the rare live bonus track, "Coming Home", on the CD and digital versions

2004's "The System Has Failed" saw Dave Mustaine record the project with a series of session players - including former Megadeth guitarist Chris Poland on lead guitar - while debuting and peaking at No. 18 on the Billboard 200.

Also newly-remastered by Ted Jensen, the reissue includes the rare live bonus tracks, "Time/Use The Man" and "Conjuring", on the CD and digital versions. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Megadeth News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Megadeth Expand Album Reissue Series

Megadeth Gearing Up For Big Announcement

Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine 2018 In Review

Megadeth and Anthrax Supergroup Stream New Song

Megadeth Making Mega Progress On New Album

Dave Mustaine Was Not A Fan Of Megadeth Cruise At First

Megadeth Expand Lineup For Their Megacruise

Megadeth Stream Video From New Album Sessions

Ozzy Osbourne And Megadeth Announce North American Tour

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine To Experience Hendrix For The 1st Time

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Streams Chester Bennington Collaboration- Rush Members To Make Special Appearance- Unreleased David Bowie Tracks In New Collection- more

Tool Complete Recording Of Long Awaited New Album- High On Fire Cancel Tour Over Medical Emergency- Van Halen In The Studio For 1984 Anniversary- more

New Axl Rose Song Streaming Online- Legendary Foreigner Singer Lou Gramm Plays Final Show- KISS Is Half A Cover Band Says Ace- Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic- more

AC/DC Star Addresses Rumors- Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music-Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne- more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Streams Chester Bennington Collaboration

Rush Members To Make Special Appearance

Unreleased David Bowie Tracks In New Collection

Def Leppard Announce Summer Tour Dates

Avenged Sevenfold's M Shadows Guests On John Dolmayan Album

Aerosmith To Rock Steven Tyler's Grammy Awards Viewing Party

Tedeschi Trucks Band Streaming New Song 'Hard Case'

Queen Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For Seven BAFTA Awards

Behemoth Release Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica Video

Blues Music Awards Nominees Announced

Tool Complete Recording Of Long Awaited New Album

High On Fire Cancel Tour Over Medical Emergency

Van Halen In The Studio For 1984 Anniversary

Queen's Brian May Streams NASA Inspired Solo Single

Pink Floyd Stream Rare Video Of 1968 TV Performance

Metallica Share Videos For Ride The Lightning Classics

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.