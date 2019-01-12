|
Metallica Share Videos For Ride The Lightning Classics (Week in Review)
.
Metallica Share Videos For Ride The Lightning Classics was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Metallica are streaming a pair of official live videos from a series of fall 2018 US performances of tracks from their 1984 album, "Ride The Lightning." The iconic metal outfit delivered "For Whom The Bell Tolls" during the opening night of the fall North American leg at the Kohl Center in Madison, WI on September 2, and "Fade To Black" at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE on September 6 Metallica's second record, "Ride The Lightning" peaked at No. 48 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies. Watch the videos - here.
The iconic metal outfit delivered "For Whom The Bell Tolls" during the opening night of the fall North American leg at the Kohl Center in Madison, WI on September 2, and "Fade To Black" at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE on September 6
Metallica's second record, "Ride The Lightning" peaked at No. 48 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies. Watch the videos - here.