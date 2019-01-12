News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Head Honchos' Not For Me (Week in Review)

.
Head Honchos

Singled Out: Head Honchos' Not For Me was a top story on Wednesday: Rocco Calipari Sr, guitarist and vocalist of Valparaiso, IN rockers Head Honchos tells us about the song "Not For Me" from their debut album "Bring It On Home". Here is the story:

Head Honchos was formed 11 years ago by my son Rocco Jr and I. I'm also a long-time member of Chicago blues staples Howard & The White Boys. The song I chose for Singled Out is titled Not For Me off of our debut CD Bring It On Home on Grooveyard records. This song was sort of a life time in making. I grew up in Detroit City in a blue collar very musical family. The music bug got me at an early age with my Father always playing Chuck Berry, Little Richard and Jerry Lee Lewis records. Detroit also had some great home-grown music like John Lee Hooker, Motown, Bob Seger Mitch Ryder and many more.

Detroit is known as the motor city because of the booming auto industry. Many men and women in my family worked at Ford Motor Company. It was a great job to have where you could make a good living. Starting a family young at 21 years old it looked like I was destined to be a factory worker also. I got an opportunity to go through an apprenticeship in Indiana to become a welder. I finished school and wound up working at the Ford Motor Co Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights Illinois. Although I never stopped practicing and learning there was not much time to be in a band. Working long hours and overtime for your take home pay but it's the foreman, managers , area managers and other higher ups that are making the big money, which I understand but want I really wanted to do was play music. One day a coworker gave me a copy of the Illinois Entertainer. I read that Howard and The White Boys were looking for a new lead guitarist. I had heard of them because they were regulars at Buddy Guys Legends and had also toured with Buddy. I thought I'd give it a shot and I called for an audition. I did my homework and showed up very prepared. I walked out confident that I had played well.

After they had auditioned 30 other guitarist I got the call that I was selected. I was very excited but wondered how I would make it all work. I started by using vacation time and sick days to make all of the gigs. I also had a friend in labor relations that loved the blues and the band so he helped me out a lot. The day finally came when he called me into his office and said I would have to choose between work and play. I chose to play. Some people thought I may have made the wrong decision but 46 states and 15 countries later it was the best decision of my life. Fast forward to Head Honchos. while writing original music for Honchos I had a strong guitar riff that needed a strong vocal melody and lyrics. Not For Me is that song.

The chorus goes like this:
I don't want to work to make you rich no more
Because my back is broken and my feet feel sore
while you spend your money on luxury
well I'm really sorry but it's Not For Me

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!

More Head Honchos News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Head Honchos' Not For Me

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Streams Chester Bennington Collaboration- Rush Members To Make Special Appearance- Unreleased David Bowie Tracks In New Collection- more

Tool Complete Recording Of Long Awaited New Album- High On Fire Cancel Tour Over Medical Emergency- Van Halen In The Studio For 1984 Anniversary- more

New Axl Rose Song Streaming Online- Legendary Foreigner Singer Lou Gramm Plays Final Show- KISS Is Half A Cover Band Says Ace- Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic- more

AC/DC Star Addresses Rumors- Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music-Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne- more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Streams Chester Bennington Collaboration

Rush Members To Make Special Appearance

Unreleased David Bowie Tracks In New Collection

Def Leppard Announce Summer Tour Dates

Avenged Sevenfold's M Shadows Guests On John Dolmayan Album

Aerosmith To Rock Steven Tyler's Grammy Awards Viewing Party

Tedeschi Trucks Band Streaming New Song 'Hard Case'

Queen Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For Seven BAFTA Awards

Behemoth Release Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica Video

Blues Music Awards Nominees Announced

Tool Complete Recording Of Long Awaited New Album

High On Fire Cancel Tour Over Medical Emergency

Van Halen In The Studio For 1984 Anniversary

Queen's Brian May Streams NASA Inspired Solo Single

Pink Floyd Stream Rare Video Of 1968 TV Performance

Metallica Share Videos For Ride The Lightning Classics

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.