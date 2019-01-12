Swallow The Sun Stream New Song 'Upon The Water'

Juha Raivio had the following to say, "Every word and note I wrote, I wrote for Aleah. And about my own battle since she passed. The album title, When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light, comes from Aleah's own words, 'When a shadow is forced into the light.' That was exactly what I needed to do. To push myself out from the shadows.

"I've been pretty much a hermit in the woods for two and a half years. Gathering my life to write this album. That's also why the subject is very personal and therefore hard for me to talk about. I'd rather leave it all to the music and words on When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light to tell the story. It's all there." Listen to the song - here.