The special event will be hosted by Jane Lynch, and apart from the Aerosmith performance, the gala will will include a VIP cocktail reception and dinner, live viewing of the 61st Annual Grammy Awards telecast, and live auction to support Janie's Fund.

Co-chair supporters for the event include Aerosmith, Lenny Kravitz, Scarlett Johansson, Kate Hudson, Michael Rapino, Mick Fleetwood, Shep Gordon, Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Stone, Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross, Nina Dobrev, Cody Simpson, Alice Cooper, Caitlyn Jenner and Ciara.

"The journey to give these girls of Janie's Fund the opportunity to Live Out Loud continues and we're thrilled to present the 2nd annual Janie's Fund Gala. We won't stop until we meet our goal to give these girls the safety of home and a zest for life," Tyler said. "What we accomplished in 2018 was only the beginning and we will continue to spread the love and the word! It's so clear just by looking into the smiling faces and witnessing the spirit that surrounds this community that we've made an impact on the lives of these girls...there's no way we can stop now. We were completely taken aback by the overflow of support from our friends and family since the beginning. It's only because of that, we've been able to create a path that is helping these girls to find their VOICES...and giving them the chance to Live Out Loud is our top priority. In 2019, we're committed to ensuring that we can expand these programs so even more girls know and will have help to Reach For The Sky And Beyond!" - here.