Dolmayan spoke with SOAD Mexico about the new album and said, "I'm still working on it - it'll be released within the next four months. All the songs are finished, but we're in the process of adding strings.

"There's some cool artists on it. Serj sang two songs and the Avenged Sevenfold singer M Shadows, he sang a song. I have a bunch of other friends. Tom Morello played guitar on a song. I know it's been forever, but it will be released." - here.