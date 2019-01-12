Behemoth Release Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica Video

Orion had this to say, "Since we began the writing process, Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica was a stand-out contender to be featured as a single and music video.

"As the song evolved during rehearsal and recording, it gained this lively, furious vibe which you hear now - thus it includes live performance elements which we've not done in quite some time."

Orion said of the new clip, "We are happy to work with Grupa 13 once again, and once again, they showed their super-professional approach at every step of the shooting and video production.

"Two separate locations, hours of preparation, but it was all worth it. In absentia dei, we evangelise! Enjoy!" Watch the video - here.