Blues Music Awards Nominees Announced
Blues Music Awards Nominees Announced was a top story on Thursday: The Blues Foundation have announced the nominees for the 40th Annual Blues Music Awards that will be taking place on May 9 at Memphis' Cook Convention Center. We were sent the following details: Leading the way this year with the most nominations is the keyboard whiz Anthony Geraci, who is in the running in six categories. The Boston-area musician is up for consideration for Song of the Year ("Angelina, Angelina"); Album of the Year and Traditional Blues Album (Why Did You Have To Go); Traditional Blues Male Artist; Pinetop Perkins Piano Player Award, and, with his group, the Boston Blues All-Stars, Band of the Year. If this six-pack isn't enough, Geraci also is a part of the band The Proven Ones, which garnered a Contemporary Blues Album nod for Wild Again. Furthermore, his fellow Proven Ones mates, Jimi Bott and Willie J. Campbell, are up for best drummer and bassist honors, respectively.
