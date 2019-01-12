News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Blues Music Awards Nominees Announced (Week in Review)

Blues Music Awards

Blues Music Awards Nominees Announced was a top story on Thursday: The Blues Foundation have announced the nominees for the 40th Annual Blues Music Awards that will be taking place on May 9 at Memphis' Cook Convention Center.

We were sent the following details: Leading the way this year with the most nominations is the keyboard whiz Anthony Geraci, who is in the running in six categories. The Boston-area musician is up for consideration for Song of the Year ("Angelina, Angelina"); Album of the Year and Traditional Blues Album (Why Did You Have To Go); Traditional Blues Male Artist; Pinetop Perkins Piano Player Award, and, with his group, the Boston Blues All-Stars, Band of the Year. If this six-pack isn't enough, Geraci also is a part of the band The Proven Ones, which garnered a Contemporary Blues Album nod for Wild Again. Furthermore, his fellow Proven Ones mates, Jimi Bott and Willie J. Campbell, are up for best drummer and bassist honors, respectively.

Also standing out are the sublime singer Shemekia Copeland and Chicago-based bluesman Nick Moss, who each are nominated in four categories. They both are battling Geraci in the Album of the Year category; Copeland for America's Child and Moss for The High Cost of Low Living, the Nick Moss Band effort featuring Dennis Gruenling. Additionally, Copeland is up for consideration for the Contemporary Blues Album, Vocalist of the Year, and Contemporary Blues Female Artist honors. Worth noting too is that her hit single, "Ain't Got Time For Hate," is a Song of the Year candidate for its songwriters John Hahn and Will Kimbrough. Moss' other three nominations are for Traditional Blues Album, Traditional Blues Male Artist, and Band of the Year (for the Nick Moss Band). Gruenling, meanwhile, nabbed his own nomination in the Harmonica instrumentalist category. Read more - here.

