The song comes from Morton's debut solo album "Anethestic", which is set to hit stores on March 1st. Check out the online steam of the Bennington collaboration here.

Mark says of working with Chester on the track, that it "was a very free-flowing and natural process. We both really loved the song from its inception and everyone that worked on it put a lot of energy and emotion into it. I feel like you can really hear that in the track, and absolutely in Chester's performance." - here.