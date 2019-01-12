Queen Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For Seven BAFTA Awards

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the film - which follows Queen from their creation in 1970 through to their legendary 1985 Live Aid appearance - is a finalist in seven categories, including Outstanding British Film, Cinematography, Editing, Sound, Costume Design, and Make Up & Hair, as well as Leading Actor for Rami Malek in his role as Freddie Mercury.

"The Favourite" led all films with nominations in 12 categories, while "Bohemian Rhapsody", "First Man", "Roma" and "A Star Is Born" each picked up seven nods.

Hosted by Joanna Lumley and broadcast exclusively on BBC One, the BAFTA Awards will take place at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, February 10.