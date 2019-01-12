News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Queen Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For Seven BAFTA Awards (Week in Review)

.
Queen

Queen Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For Seven BAFTA Awards was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Queen's biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody", has been nominated for seven honors - including Outstanding British Film - at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) in London next month.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the film - which follows Queen from their creation in 1970 through to their legendary 1985 Live Aid appearance - is a finalist in seven categories, including Outstanding British Film, Cinematography, Editing, Sound, Costume Design, and Make Up & Hair, as well as Leading Actor for Rami Malek in his role as Freddie Mercury.

"The Favourite" led all films with nominations in 12 categories, while "Bohemian Rhapsody", "First Man", "Roma" and "A Star Is Born" each picked up seven nods.

Hosted by Joanna Lumley and broadcast exclusively on BBC One, the BAFTA Awards will take place at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, February 10. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Queen News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Queen Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For Seven BAFTA Awards

Queen's Brian May Streams NASA Inspired Solo Single

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Expanded For Home Video

Queen Biopic Star Opens Up About Making The Film 2018 In Review

Queen Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody Nominated For Two Awards

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Shatters Streaming Record

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Scores Two Golden Globe Nominations

Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Becomes Second Biggest Music Biopic Ever

Queensryche Streaming New Song 'Man The Machine'

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Streams Chester Bennington Collaboration- Rush Members To Make Special Appearance- Unreleased David Bowie Tracks In New Collection- more

Tool Complete Recording Of Long Awaited New Album- High On Fire Cancel Tour Over Medical Emergency- Van Halen In The Studio For 1984 Anniversary- more

New Axl Rose Song Streaming Online- Legendary Foreigner Singer Lou Gramm Plays Final Show- KISS Is Half A Cover Band Says Ace- Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic- more

AC/DC Star Addresses Rumors- Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music-Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne- more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Streams Chester Bennington Collaboration

Rush Members To Make Special Appearance

Unreleased David Bowie Tracks In New Collection

Def Leppard Announce Summer Tour Dates

Avenged Sevenfold's M Shadows Guests On John Dolmayan Album

Aerosmith To Rock Steven Tyler's Grammy Awards Viewing Party

Tedeschi Trucks Band Streaming New Song 'Hard Case'

Queen Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For Seven BAFTA Awards

Behemoth Release Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica Video

Blues Music Awards Nominees Announced

Tool Complete Recording Of Long Awaited New Album

High On Fire Cancel Tour Over Medical Emergency

Van Halen In The Studio For 1984 Anniversary

Queen's Brian May Streams NASA Inspired Solo Single

Pink Floyd Stream Rare Video Of 1968 TV Performance

Metallica Share Videos For Ride The Lightning Classics

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.