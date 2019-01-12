News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rush Members To Make Special Appearance (Week in Review)

Rush Members To Make Special Appearance was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Rush bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson will appear at a Rush Fan Day event at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland, OH on January 19.

On hand to promote his latest project - "Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass" - the rocker will be interviewed by bandmate Lifeson before hosting a book-signing alongside an all-day Shine A Light exhibit that will showcase some of Lee's globe-spanning bass guitars and the stories behind them, while fans will also be able to watch footage of Rush's 2013 induction from the Rock Hall's vault throughout the day in the Museum's Forest City Theater.

Tickets are $100 for Rock Hall members and $125 for non-members and will be available at ticketing.rockhall.com. Tickets go on sale to Rock Hall members at 10 a.m. EST on Thursday, January 10, and non-members at 10 a.m. EST on Friday, January 11.

There is a 2-ticket limit per transaction. Each ticket includes a copy of Lee's new book, access to the Hall of Fame interview and book signing, a commemorative credential, and access to the Rock Hall's exhibits, including the new Geddy Lee bass guitar exhibit. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Rush News

