Unreleased David Bowie Tracks In New Collection (Week in Review)

.
David Bowie

Unreleased David Bowie Tracks In New Collection was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) A new 7" vinyl box set due this spring from David Bowie will feature a collection of previously- unreleased tracks, including the earliest known versions of his 1969 classic, "Space Oddity."

In sync with the 50th anniversary of the iconic song, "Spying Through A Keyhole" presents two demos of the rocker's second UK Top 10 hit - and first to chart in the US - alongside seven other tunes from the era.

Most of the recordings are solo vocal and acoustic home demo performances, except for a version of "Space Oddity" Bowie did with musical partner John Hutchinson that features alternate lyrics to the official release.

"Due to the nature of some of the solo home demos where Bowie accompanied himself on acoustic guitar, the recording quality isn't always of a usual studio fidelity," notes a statement on the singer's website. "This is partly due to David's enthusiastic strumming hitting the red on a couple of the tracks, along with the limitations of the original recording equipment and tape degradation.

"However, the historical importance of these songs and the fact that the selections are from an archive of tracks cleared for release by Bowie, overrides this shortcoming." - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

