All-Star Lineup Announces Ronnie Montrose Tribute Concert (Week in Review)

.
Montrose

All-Star Lineup Announces Ronnie Montrose Tribute Concert was a top story on Sunday: (hennemusic) An all-star tribute concert celebrating the life and work of late guitarist Ronnie Montrose will take place later this month in Anaheim, CA.

"Ronnie Montrose Remembered" will feature appearances by an extensive list of rockers who performed with and/or were influenced by the guitarist, who was a legendary studio musician before forming Montrose with vocalist Sammy Hagar, bassist Bill Church and drummer Denny Carmassi and releasing their self-titled debut in 1974.

Montrose's legacy includes working with Van Morrison - for whom he created the iconic guitar riff for the classic song "Wild Night" - and the Edgar Winter Group, where he crafted heavy riffs on songs like "Free Ride" and "Frankenstein."

Scheduled for Friday, January 25 at the M3 Live Anaheim Event Center and organized by longtime Montrose singer Keith St. John, "Ronnie Montrose Remembered" will include performances by Ted Nugent vocalist Derek St. Holmes, Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon, Kingdom Come drummer James Kottak, Randy Jackson of Zebra, Mitch Perry of the Edgar Winter Band and Tracii Guns, among others.

"I just want to give those who really appreciate Ronnie the chance to get together in a loving concert setting where all these great players and fans of the late Ronnie Montrose can really dig in and enjoy each other through the commonality of his music," says St. John. "Ronnie's contribution to rock music in the early '70s heavily influenced the up-and-coming American rock guitarists for next two decades more than he probably ever realized or gave himself credit for." Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Montrose

