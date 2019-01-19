Megadeth Announce 'Warheads On Foreheads'

Megadeth recently previewed the announcement of the set with a video presenting a brief clip from the group's "Take No Prisoners", a track from their 1990 album, "Rust In Peace."

Ahead of the hits collection, Megadeth will continue their ongoing reissue series next month with a pair of albums from the early 2000s: 2001's "The World Needs A Hero", and its follow-up, 2004's "The System Has Failed." Read more - here.