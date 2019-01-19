News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Megadeth Announce 'Warheads On Foreheads' (Week in Review)

.
Megadeth

Megadeth Announce 'Warheads On Foreheads' was a top story on Sunday: (hennemusic) Megadeth will release a new greatest hits collection, "Warheads On Foreheads", on March 22nd. The band have posted the cover art for the project, which will feature 35 remastered tracks hand-selected by leader Dave Mustaine.

Megadeth recently previewed the announcement of the set with a video presenting a brief clip from the group's "Take No Prisoners", a track from their 1990 album, "Rust In Peace."

Ahead of the hits collection, Megadeth will continue their ongoing reissue series next month with a pair of albums from the early 2000s: 2001's "The World Needs A Hero", and its follow-up, 2004's "The System Has Failed." Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Megadeth News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Megadeth Announce 'Warheads On Foreheads'

Megadeth Expand Album Reissue Series

Megadeth Gearing Up For Big Announcement

Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine 2018 In Review

Megadeth and Anthrax Supergroup Stream New Song

Megadeth Making Mega Progress On New Album

Dave Mustaine Was Not A Fan Of Megadeth Cruise At First

Megadeth Expand Lineup For Their Megacruise

Megadeth Stream Video From New Album Sessions

Ozzy Osbourne And Megadeth Announce North American Tour

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour- KISS To Play Rare Club Show To Launch Farewell Tour- Soundgarden Reunion Tops Chris Cornell Tribute Concert- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Slipknot Begin Recording New Album- Poison Plotting New Music Says Bret Michaels- Santana Announces Supernatural Now North American Tour- Keith Richards- more

Ace Frehley Appears On Megadeth, Anthrax Supergroup's New Song- The Rolling Stones Expand No Filter Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour

KISS To Play Rare Club Show To Launch Farewell Tour

Soundgarden Reunion Tops All Star Chris Cornell Tribute Concert

Ill Nino Return With New Music and Lineup

Voivod Announce North American Tour

Skyharbor Announce Sunshine Dust Tour

Aftermath Stream New Song 'FalseFlagFlying'

Singled Out: Our Fire's Hard To Breathe

Slipknot Begin Recording New Album

Poison Plotting New Music Says Bret Michaels

Santana Announces Supernatural Now North American Tour

Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Streams Previously Unreleased Track

Gibson Announces Limited Edition Chris Cornell Tribute Guitar

Fleetwood Mac Add New Down Under Leg To 2019 Tour

Heart Release Video Of Jam Of Classic Hit With Dave Navarro

Billy Idol Announces Turned On, Tuned In And Unplugged Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.