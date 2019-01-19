News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Queen's Adam Lambert Made Secret Cameo In Bohemian Rhapsody (Week in Review)

.
Queen

Queen's Adam Lambert Made Secret Cameo In Bohemian Rhapsody was a top story on Sunday: (hennemusic) Queen singer Adam Lambert has confirmed details of his uncredited cameo role in the band's biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody." Lambert tweeted a photo of himself in character from the film, alongside the caption "Who is he!?" and a set of winking and laughing emojis.

The longtime Queen vocalist appears when the band are at a rest stop on the road during an early American tour; while Freddie Mercury (played by Rami Malek) is on the phone with his fiance Mary Austin, he spots a bearded truck driver (Lambert) who arrives and the two make eye contact before the trucker enters the men's room, with the scene ending as the camera alternates between images of Mercury and the restroom door.

Queen first teamed up with Lambert in 2009 to perform the band's rock anthem "We Are the Champions" on the season 8 finale of American Idol; the pair partnered again at the MTV European Music Awards in Belfast in 2011 before playing their first live concerts together in the summer of 2012; they have toured regularly ever since.

Queen and Lambert will next launch a summer 2019 Rhapsody tour of North America in Vancouver, BC on July 10. See the tweet - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Queen News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Queen's Adam Lambert Made Secret Cameo In Bohemian Rhapsody

Queen Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For Seven BAFTA Awards

Queen's Brian May Streams NASA Inspired Solo Single

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Expanded For Home Video

Queen Biopic Star Opens Up About Making The Film 2018 In Review

Queen Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody Nominated For Two Awards

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Shatters Streaming Record

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Scores Two Golden Globe Nominations

Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Becomes Second Biggest Music Biopic Ever

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour- KISS To Play Rare Club Show To Launch Farewell Tour- Soundgarden Reunion Tops Chris Cornell Tribute Concert- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Slipknot Begin Recording New Album- Poison Plotting New Music Says Bret Michaels- Santana Announces Supernatural Now North American Tour- Keith Richards- more

Ace Frehley Appears On Megadeth, Anthrax Supergroup's New Song- The Rolling Stones Expand No Filter Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour

KISS To Play Rare Club Show To Launch Farewell Tour

Soundgarden Reunion Tops All Star Chris Cornell Tribute Concert

Ill Nino Return With New Music and Lineup

Voivod Announce North American Tour

Skyharbor Announce Sunshine Dust Tour

Aftermath Stream New Song 'FalseFlagFlying'

Singled Out: Our Fire's Hard To Breathe

Slipknot Begin Recording New Album

Poison Plotting New Music Says Bret Michaels

Santana Announces Supernatural Now North American Tour

Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Streams Previously Unreleased Track

Gibson Announces Limited Edition Chris Cornell Tribute Guitar

Fleetwood Mac Add New Down Under Leg To 2019 Tour

Heart Release Video Of Jam Of Classic Hit With Dave Navarro

Billy Idol Announces Turned On, Tuned In And Unplugged Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.