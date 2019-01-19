News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

September Mourning Release 'Glass Animals' Video (Week in Review)

.
September Mourning

September Mourning Release 'Glass Animals' Video was a top story on Sunday: (Tag) September Mourning have released a music video for their newest single, "Glass Animals" ahead of their new graphic novel and tour with Smile Empty Soul. We were sent the following details:

"'Glass Animals' is about the fragmented soul. It's about the realization that we are all broken. Something or someone has broken us and within that broken state we ultimately find the strength to survive. Musically, it's a little bit of a tribute to one of our favorite bands: The Deftones. The song ties into the comic book as well.... Hannah is a broken soul who, through the help of September and Claire, finds the strength to face her personal demons and live again." - Emily Lazar (Founder)

Shortly after Glass Animals drops, Image Comics is releasing September Mourning The Complete Collection co-created by Lazar and Marc Silvestri, co-written by Mariah McCourt and David Hine, illustrated by Sumeyye Kesgin and Tina Valentino and published by Top Cow. "In a world where Reapers prey on the souls of the living, imprisoning them in the shadow-land of Mortem, there is one last hope for humanity.... September Mourning" describes Lazar. The graphic novel will be sold in comic stores, books stores (Barnes & Noble) nationwide and on Amazon.

To support the release of the graphic novel and new music, September Mourning will be hitting the road, supporting Smile Empty Soul. Before and after the dates, the band will also be doing a handful of headline shows that will be announced soon. Doing this tour the band will also be stopping by local comic retailers for special meet and greets and acoustic performances. - here.

Tag submitted this story.
It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.

More September Mourning News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


September Mourning Release 'Glass Animals' Video

September Mourning, Kaleido and Charcoal Tongue Announce Tour

September Mourning Release '20 Below' Video

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour- KISS To Play Rare Club Show To Launch Farewell Tour- Soundgarden Reunion Tops Chris Cornell Tribute Concert- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Slipknot Begin Recording New Album- Poison Plotting New Music Says Bret Michaels- Santana Announces Supernatural Now North American Tour- Keith Richards- more

Ace Frehley Appears On Megadeth, Anthrax Supergroup's New Song- The Rolling Stones Expand No Filter Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour

KISS To Play Rare Club Show To Launch Farewell Tour

Soundgarden Reunion Tops All Star Chris Cornell Tribute Concert

Ill Nino Return With New Music and Lineup

Voivod Announce North American Tour

Skyharbor Announce Sunshine Dust Tour

Aftermath Stream New Song 'FalseFlagFlying'

Singled Out: Our Fire's Hard To Breathe

Slipknot Begin Recording New Album

Poison Plotting New Music Says Bret Michaels

Santana Announces Supernatural Now North American Tour

Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Streams Previously Unreleased Track

Gibson Announces Limited Edition Chris Cornell Tribute Guitar

Fleetwood Mac Add New Down Under Leg To 2019 Tour

Heart Release Video Of Jam Of Classic Hit With Dave Navarro

Billy Idol Announces Turned On, Tuned In And Unplugged Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.