Tim Bowness Shares New Song 'I Go Deeper'

He had the following to say, "This was one of the last tracks written for the album. I co-wrote it last summer with Italian musician Stefano Panunzi for use in a film.

"The original is in the more romantic tradition of no-man - and Porcupine Tree at its most lush - but I heard something very different in the piece so set about accentuating the differences between the sections and completely changing the instrumentation.

"Colin Edwin and Tom Atherton make for a formidable rhythm section on this and the soaring guitar solo by Brian Hulse is also a highlight for me." Watch the lyric video - here.